NYS high school softball rankings, 5/31/21

Let’s wrap up the evening with a look at the latest New York State softball rankings, released this week courtesy of the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.

Only one team ranked in Class Double-A, and that’s number 2 Corning.

Maine-Endwell remains the team to beat in Class A, as the Spartans remain unbeaten.

Joining the rankings this week is Vestal, as the Golden Bears sit at 22.

On to Class B and Chenango Valley is ranked 6th this week, with Windsor four back at number 10.

In Class C, Deposit/Hancock and Elmira Notre Dame are tied atop the poll.

Greene comes in at 9.

Then, a cluster of Section IV teams in the teens as Lansing is 15th, Tioga is 16th, Spencer-Van Etten is 17th, and Union Springs is 19th.

Finally, in Class D, Roxbury is 3rd, Schenevus is right behind them in 4th, and Worcester is 12th.