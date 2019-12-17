Weekly Wrap: Eli’s last start?

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – If it was in fact Eli Manning’s final game, at least he went out with a win.

The 16-year veteran quarterback helped the Giants snap a franchise-long nine-game losing streak. He was 20-28 for 283 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions.

Despite the turnovers, the home crowd was always on his side. The fans chanted “Eli” and held up homemade signs for #10. After the game, the quarterback acknowledged the support, saying how much he appreciated the fans. Then he reflected on what could be his final start at MetLife Stadium.

“You know, I know Ill still be back in the stadium,” said Manning after the game indicating the Giants’ season finale at home against the Eagles. “I don’t know if I’ll play that day, but I know I’ll be able to run out one more time at least. Still excited, excited for the win, and honored if it the last one playing here where I’m starting, and getting the win. Try to enjoy it and take it in for a moment.”

Manning said though he’d like to play the final two weeks, he also understands that the Giants organization wants Daniel Jones to get more reps. At this point, Head Coach Pat Shurmur said “we’ll just have to see.”