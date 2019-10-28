Trade Alert: Jets sending DT Leonard Williams to Giants

The Giants have added some much needed veteran help to their young defensive line.
The team has traded for DT Leonard Williams — sending a third and a fifth-round draft pick to the New York Jets in return.
Through 8 games, the Giants are tied for 9th most sacks as a team with 22, having just recorded 4 on Sunday in their loss to the Detroit Lions.
Williams has not recorded a sack yet this season.
It’s unclear if the team will make any additional moves before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Rumors have circulated around the future of CB Janoris Jenkins, and though multiple teams have reportedly called, it’s unknown what they’ve offered in return for the 30-year-old who currently leads the team in interceptions with 4.