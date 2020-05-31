AUBURN, Ala (WIAT) — President of Auburn University Jay Gogue took to social media Sunday evening to express the core values of Auburn University as protests spark throughout the country.
In his letter that was posted on Auburn’s Facebook and Twitter pages, Gogue explains that there is no room for anything that promotes hate and exclusion.
LATEST POSTS
- President of Auburn University posts letter on the current state of the nation
- Protesters take to downtown Binghamton Sunday afternoon
- Widespread looting preceded by cars set on fire, tear gas deployed at violent rally in Rochester
- WATCH: Top doctors, mental health experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 31
- WATCH LIVE: SpaceX set to launch at 3:22