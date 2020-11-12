NY Blitz Gridiron Update: Week 10

The New York Giants, and specifically tight end Evan Engram, get a chance to redeem themselves with the Philadelphia Eagles coming to town this weekend.

The Giants fell to Philadelphia 22-21 just three weeks ago, and it took a pretty stunning collapse in the final five minutes for the Eagles to come away with that Thursday night win.

One of the biggest miscues of the game for the Giants came on a crucial third down where Daniel Jones hit Engram in the hands for what should have been the game-sealing first down, but the fourth year tight end dropped the ball.

Since the drop, Engram has tallied ten catches for 109 yards and a touchdown in two games. Head coach Joe Judge hopes that production continues as the Giants lean on Engram’s versatility.

“There’s a lot of different things you can do with Evan,” Judge said. “He’s a guy that we’ve obviously used in a lot of different roles this season.

“Jason [Garrett] has done a really good job of moving him around as a chess piece, playing him some in the backfield, flex him out wide like a receiver, and then playing him attached as a tight end. To have a guy like that on the field that you can do a lot of different things with really kind of presents some issues to the other team at times.

“The biggest thing is really identifying how they’re going to play you within that game and your personnel sets. How are they treating Evan on a game by game basis,” Judge said.

Engram’s first receiving touchdown of the season came last week.If the Giants can continue to get Engram involved, and he can hold onto the ball, he can be a big difference maker against Philly on Sunday.