NY Blitz Fantasy Spotlight: Week 10

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — For week 10’s matchup between the Giants and Eagles, Michael Barth and Jared Phillips picked a pair of players they’re starting and sitting in this game for our Fantasy Spotlight.

START

Jalen Reagor (Eagles WR) — This is the week rookie Jalen Reagor shows why he was a first round pick. He made a splash play with a 55 yard catch in his first game, got banged up but returned last week against Dallas and caught his first career touchdown. He gives Carson Wentz some much needed speed and that connection is ready to blossom against a Giants defense that has struggled to cover aside from James Bradberry. Start Reagor.

Wayne Gallman (Giants RB) — With Devonta Freeman headed to IR, Wayne Gallman is worth a start. He’s had a touchdown in each of his last three games while he’s seen more carries and rushed for more yards each game. Gallman is trending in the right direction as the Giants’ run game has found some consistency.

Sterling Shepard (Giants WR) — Start Sterling Shepard. Since his return from injury he’s seen 23 targets in three games – only Evan Engram has more. He also caught a touchdown against Philly just a few weeks ago, and with Darius Slay on Darius Slayton, Shepard could roam free once again.

SIT

Darius Slayton (Giants WR) — Sit Slayton. He didn’t make much of an impact against Philly the first time around with Darius Slay keeping an eye on him and Washington locked him down last week with just one catch for six yards. Teams are figuring out that if you take away Slayton, you give the Giants offense real problems.