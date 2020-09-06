New York Giants announce 53-man roster

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants this weekend finalized their 53-man roster.

All but one of the players they drafted in April made the cut, including Safety Xavier McKinney who fractured his foot earlier in training camp. The team is expected to place McKinney on Injured Reserve once the season begins.

The team will enter the season with two quarterbacks on the roster, Daniel Jones and Colt McCoy. Cooper Rush and Alex Tanney were both cut, with the former landing a spot on the practice squad.

The biggest name left off of the final roster, LB Ryan Connelly. Connelly made several impact plays at the beginning of last season, before missing the rest of the year with a torn ACL. A 2019 fifth round pick by the Giants, Connelly was claimed off of waivers on Sunday by the Minnesota Vikings.

Several more roster changes were announced Sunday.

The team acquired OT Jackson Barton, DB Adrian Colbert, and WR Damion Ratley off of waivers. In order to make room for them, WR Corey Coleman and S Sean Chandler were cut.

