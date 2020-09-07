ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This is the New York Giants 2020-2021 Season Guide — everything you need to know about Big Blue this year. Click on any of the links below to go directly to a specific part of the guide.

SCHEDULE

The New York Giants have the seventh-easiest schedule this year based on the .482 combined winning percentage of their opponents (2019-20 season). Here is how the rest of the NFC made out in this year’s schedule:

Philadelphia Eagles — Eight-easiest (.486)

Dallas Cowboys — Third-easiest (.459)

The Washington Football Team — Fifth-easiest (.465)

The Giants are scheduled to play in three prime time matchups — two Monday night games (including their season opener) and one on Thursday night.

Their full 2020-2021 schedule is below.

Week 1 (9/14): vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:15 p.m., ESPN (MNF)

2019 record: 8-8

All-time: Giants lead series 45-29-3

Last meeting: (12/4/16) Steelers 24, Giants 14

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 2 (9/20): @ Chicago Bears, 1:00 p.m., CBS

2019 record: 8-8

All-time: Bears lead series 29-21-2

Last meeting: (11/24/19) Bears 19, Giants 14

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 3 (9/27): vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1:00 p.m., FOX

2019 record: 13-3

All-time: Giants lead series 17-16

Last meeting: (11/12/18) Giants 27, 49ers 23

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 4 (10/4): @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m., FOX

2019 record: 9-7

All-time: Rams lead series 26-16

Last meeting: (11/5/17) Rams 51, Giants 17

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 5 (10/11): @ Dallas Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS

2019 record: 8-8

All-time: Cowboys lead series 65-48-2

Last meeting: (11/4/19) Cowboys 37, Giants 18

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 6 (10/18): vs. The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m., FOX

2019 record: 3-13

All-time: Giants lead series 102-68-4

Last meeting: (12/22/19) Giants 41, Washington 35

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 7 (10/22): @ Philadelphia Eagles, 8:20 p.m., FOX/NFL Network (TNF)

2019 record: 9-7

All-time: Eagles lead series 85-83-2

Last meeting: (12/29/19) Eagles 34, Giants 17

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 8 (11/2): vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m., ESPN (MNF)

2019 record: 7-9

All-time: Giants lead series 15-7

Last meeting: (9/22/19) Giants 32, Buccaneers 31

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 9 (11/8): @ The Washington Football Team, 1:00 p.m., FOX

2019 record: 3-13

All-time: Giants lead series 102-68-4

Last meeting: (12/22/19) Giants 41, Washington 35

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 10 (11/15): vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 1:00 p.m., FOX

2019 record: 9-7

All-time: Eagles lead series 85-83-2

Last meeting: (12/29/19) Eagles 34, Giants 17

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 11: BYE

Week 12 (11/29): @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1:00 p.m., FOX

2019 record: 2-14

All-time: Bengals lead series 6-4

Last meeting: (11/14/16) Giants 21, Bengals 20

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 13 (12/6): @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m., FOX

2019 record: 11-5

All-time: Series tied 9-9

Last meeting: (10/22/17) Seahawks 24, Giants 7

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 14 (12/13): vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1:00 p.m., FOX

2019 record: 5-10

All-time: Giants lead series 80-45-2

Last meeting: (10/20/19) Cardinals 27, Giants 21

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 15 (12/20): vs. Cleveland Browns, 1:00 p.m., CBS

2019 record: 6-10

All-time: Browns lead series 26-21-2

Last meeting: (11/27/16) Giants 27, Browns 13

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 16 (12/27): @ Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 p.m., FOX

2019 record: 14-2

All-time: Ravens lead serids 3-2

Last meeting: (10/16/16) Giants 27, Ravens 23

Depth Chart

Injuries

Week 17 (1/3): vs. Dallas Cowboys, 1:00 p.m., FOX

2019 record: 8-8

All-time: Cowboys lead series 65-48-2

Last meeting: (11/4/19) Cowboys 37, Giants 18

Depth Chart

Injuries

COACHING STAFF

Head Coach Joe Judge

Joe Judge was named the 19th head coach in Giants history on Jan. 8, 2020. Judge, 38, brings 15 years of coaching experience to his first head coaching the job, including the last eight with the New England Patriots. In 2019, Judge was both the Patriots’ special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach. Full Biography here.

Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett

Jason Garrett is in his first season as the Giants’ offensive coordinator. It is his second stint with the team; Garrett was the Giants’ backup quarterback from 2000-03. Garrett, spent the previous 9½ years as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. His teams were 85-67 in the regular season and won 3 NFC East titles (2014, 2016 and 2018). He was selected the NFL Coach of the Year in 2016. Full biography here.

Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham

Patrick Graham is in his first season as the Giants’ defensive coordinator/assistant head coach. Graham was the team’s defensive line coach in 2016-17. Graham, 41, has 11 years of NFL coaching experience with four teams. He has coached in the playoffs in eight of those seasons and has been part of teams that have won seven division titles, two conference championships and one Super Bowl (XLIX). Full biography here.

Offense

Defense

Meet the Team

Rookies

OT Andrew Thomas Round 1, Pick 4 6’5″ 315 lbs College: Georgia Photo: Giants.com

S Xavier McKinney Round 2, Pick 36 6’0″ 201 lbs College: Alabama Photo: Giants.com

OT Matt Peart Round 3, Pick 99 6’7″ 318 lbs College: Connecticut

CB Darnay Holmes Round 4, Pick 110 5’10” 195 lbs College: UCLA Photo: Giants.com

OG Shane Lemieux Round 5, Pick 150 6’4″ 310 lbs College: Oregon

LB Cameron Brown Round 6, Pick 183 6’5″ 233 lbs College: Penn State Photo: Giants.com

LB Carter Coughlin Round 7, Pick 218 6’3″ 236 lbs College: Minnesota Photo: Giants.com

LB T.J. Brunson Round 7, Pick 238 6’1″ 230 lbs College: South Carolina

LB Tae Crowder Round 7, Pick 247 6’3″ 235 lbs College: Georgia

Full depth chart here.