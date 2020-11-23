McKinney, Ximines to start practicing with Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 20: Oshane Ximines #53 of the New York Giants reacts during the second half of their game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Second-round draft pick Xavier McKinney and linebacker Oshane Ximines will start practicing with the New York Giants this week.

The Giants, who had a bye this past weekend, announced Monday they are starting the 21-day period to determine whether to take them off injured reserve or keep them on it for the rest of the season.

New York (3-7) also said punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Casey Kreiter were activated off the Reserve/Covid-19 list. They had been placed on it on Wednesday after having close contact with a player who tested positive for the virus.

Kicker Graham Gano, tight end Kaden Smith, rookie tackle Matt Peart and recently signed wide receiver/return specialist Dante Pettis remained on the COVID-19 list.

McKinney, a safety from Alabama, broke his left foot in training camp and has not played in a game this season. Ximines hurt a shoulder against the Rams on Oct. 4.

The Giants are at Cincinnati (2-7-1) on Sunday. The Bengals lost quarterback No. 1 overall draft pick Joe Burrow to a season-ending knee injury on Sunday.