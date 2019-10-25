Losers of three straight, Giants look to bounce back in Detroit

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 20: Chandler Jones #55 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates his sack of Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium on October 20, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Daniel Jones was hot — and then he wasn’t.

After organizing a historic comeback against the Buccaneers in his first career start, then following it up with a divisional win against Washington, the rookie has now led the Giants to three straight losses. In those games, he’s thrown five interceptions (and lost 5 fumbles) compared to just three touchdowns.

The offense seems to have lost all momentum, despite having Saquon Barkley back on the field. Part of the blame is being placed on Head Coach Pat Shurmur, who was criticized following last week’s loss to Arizona for his game management late in the fourth quarter.

Up next, the 2-3-1 Detroit Lions — who are coming off a loss of their own to divisional foe Minnesota.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 22: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks to make a pass during their game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Lions won 27-24. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 20: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions rolls out to pass during the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on October 20, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

DETROIT, MI – OCTOBER 20: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions reacts to a holding call during the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on October 20, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is fresh of off setting the record for the fastest QB ever to throw for 40,000 yards (146 games), but this week the team lost their starting running back, Kerryon Johnson, who was placed on IR with a knee injury, and they have a defense that’s struggled to stop the run so far this year, allowing more than 100 yards on the ground in all 6 games.

In East Rutherford, the Giants defense gained a new member this week in Linebacker Deone Bucannon, who previously played under Giants’ Defensive Coordinator James Bettcher during their time together in Arizona.

Rumors continue to swirl that the team could deal Cornerback Janoris Jenkins before Tuesday’s trade deadline, though it’s unclear who has called on the 30-year-old, and if they have, it’s unknown what they’ve offered in return.

Despite the Giants’ recent skid, there was some good news circulating around the Shurmur household this week. The Head Coach’s son, Kyle Shurmur, was promoted to the active roster of the Kansas City Chiefs.

PITTSBURGH, PA – AUGUST 17: Casey Sayles #74 of the Pittsburgh Steelers sacks Kyle Shurmur #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs during a preseason game at Heinz Field on August 17, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 29: Kyle Shurmur #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs passes the ball in the second quarter against the Green Bay Packers during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – AUGUST 29: Kyle Shurmur #9 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass while being pressured by Randy Ramsey #56 of the Green Bay Packers in the first quarter during a preseason game at Lambeau Field on August 29, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

With Matt Moore filling in for the injured Patrick Mahomes, Shumur represents the only other active QB on the team.

Giants’ Head Coach Pat Shurmur after practice on Wednesday when asked about his son bring promoted to the Chief’s active roster.

“Yeah, that’s good. I’m happy for him,” Coach Shurmur said when asked about his son’s promotion. “Maybe he won’t be charging us for Uber drivers now. He can buy his own Ubers. If he gets in the game, I’m sure he’ll do a good job.”