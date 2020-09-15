BOX SCORE: Steelers 26, Giants 16

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Giants dropped their first game of the season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 26-16, in a game highlighted by a strong performance from the Steelers defense and a pair of costly turnovers by Daniel Jones.

PASSING

NYG

Daniel Jones: 26-41, 279 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

PIT

Ben Roethlisberger: 21-32, 229 yards, 3 TD

RUSHING

NYG

Daniel Jones: 4 car, 22 yards

Saquon Barkley: 15 car, 6 yards

Dion Lewis: 1 car, 1 yard

PIT

Benny Snell Jr: 19 car, 113 yards

James Connor: 6 car, 9 yards

Ben Roethlisberger: 3 car, 9 yards

Chase Claypool: 1 car, 8 yards

Jaylen Samuels: 1 car, 2 yards

RECIEVING

NYG

Darius Slayton: 8 rec, 102 yards, 2 TD

Saquon Barkley: 6 rec, 60 yards

Sterling Shepard: 6 rec, 47 yards

C.J. Board: 2 rec, 17 yards

Kaden Smith: 2 rec, 17 yards

Wayne Gallman: 1 rec, 14 yards

Levine Toilolo: 1 rec, 13 yards

Evan Engram: 2 rec, 9 yards

PIT

JuJu Smith-Schuster: 6 rec, 69 yards, 2 TD

Diontae Johnson: 6 rec, 57 yards

Chase Claypool: 2 rec, 39 yards

James Washington: 2 rec, 34 yards

Eric Ebron: 1 rec, 18 yards

James Connor: 2 rec, 8 yards

Vance McDonald: 1 rec, 3 yards

Jaylen Samuels: 1 rec, 1 yard

KICKING/PUNTING

NYG

Graham Gano: 1 FGA (21 yards), 1 FGM

Riley Dixon: 5 punts, 193 yards (3 inside the 20)

PIT

Chris Boswell: 2 FGA (Long of 41), 2 FGM

Dustin Colquitt: 4 punts, 183 yards (1 inside the 20)

