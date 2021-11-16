November 16, 2021 declared Whitney Point Field Hockey Day by B.C. Executive Jason Garnar

WHITNEY POINT, NY – In case you haven’t heard, the Whitney Point field hockey team brought home yet another state championship on Sunday.

As the celebration continues for the Eagles across their tight-knit community, even the county is getting in on the action now.

On Tuesday, Broome County Executive Jason Garnar made a stop at Whitney Point High School to talk with team, and to make a big announcement.

With the team winning the program’s seventh state title, and sixth under head coach Nicole Huston, Garnar officially declared November 16, 2021 Whitney Point Field Hockey Day in Broome County.

Garnar gave the team a large banner with the proclamation on it, and posed for a picture with the Eagles, as well as the state championship plaque.