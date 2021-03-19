Norwich wins big on the road at Windsor 42-6

WINDSOR, NY – First game of the night kicked off at 5.

#8 Windsor facing #11 Norwich.

And Tornado Alley ran through Windsor tonight.

Early 1st quarter.

Norwich at the Windsor 7.

Griffin Mills takes the snap, keeps it himself, and takes it in for the game’s first touchdown.

Tornado go up 7-0.

Next Norwich possession and better get used to this.

It’s Mills again on the keeper.

This time he scampers 31 yards for the score.

Now a 14-0 Norwich lead.

Second quarter, 21-0 and Mills showed what he can do with his legs.

Now, he shows off the arm.

A 28-yard toss to Carson Thornton.

28-0 Norwich.

The Purple Tornado defense wouldn’t allow Windsor to do anything as they shut them down all evening.

Norwich starts out 1-0 with a 42-6 road win.