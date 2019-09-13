Norwich stops Seton Catholic Central 4-1

BINGHAMTON – Now to Seton Catholic Central where the Saints welcomed in the Norwich Purple Tornado.

Late first half, 1-0 Seton until Sydney Coggins gets the ball.

She delivers a great strike from over 20 yards out and scores.

Norwich ties the game at one before the half.

Second half now, 2-1 Norwich now.

Coggins cuts back inside and fires off another strong boot.

Coggins with her third goal of the game, and Norwich is out ahead 3-1.

Then, Coggins in a battle.

She moves it for Sarah Davis and then quickly to Emily Davis for the goal.

All smiles for Norwich.

Davis’ goal made it a 4-1 Purple Tornado lead.

Norwich would go on to win this one by that final.