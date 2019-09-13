Norwich stops Seton Catholic Central 4-1

BINGHAMTON – Now to Seton Catholic Central where the Saints welcomed in the Norwich Purple Tornado.
Late first half, 1-0 Seton until Sydney Coggins gets the ball.
She delivers a great strike from over 20 yards out and scores.
Norwich ties the game at one before the half.
Second half now, 2-1 Norwich now.
Coggins cuts back inside and fires off another strong boot.
Coggins with her third goal of the game, and Norwich is out ahead 3-1.
Then, Coggins in a battle.
She moves it for Sarah Davis and then quickly to Emily Davis for the goal.
All smiles for Norwich.
Davis’ goal made it a 4-1 Purple Tornado lead.
Norwich would go on to win this one by that final.