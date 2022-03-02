NORWICH, NY – One of the two Class B semifinal games.

This one featuring top-seeded Norwich playing host to 4th-seeded Waverly.

1st quarter, Margaret Dougher with the step back three and she buries it.

Here comes Dougher again. Only this time, instead of stepping back, it’s full steam ahead to the basket for two.

It was a battle early on, and Waverly hanging tough. Paige Robinson swings it to Peyton Shaw on the near wing. And Shaw sinks it.

Then, Robinson connects with Kennedy Westbrook at the top of the key. And she hits the jumper. Waverly was within 2 after 1.

But, the Purple Tornado got it going in the 2nd on both ends of the floor.

The steal by MacKenzie Hess. Hess with the bouncer to Madelyn Morris, who touches it in off the glass.

Wolverines looking for two, but Dougher says no two for you. Big rejection.

The Purple Tornado pull away and take this one, 52-28.

Norwich is on to the Class B section championship with hopes of capturing their 3rd-straight title.

Norwich draws Chenango Valley, who got past Oneonta 43-38.

Tip off for that one will be on Sunday from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena at 4 PM.