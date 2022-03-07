Game 3 was for the girls Class B title as 2-time defending champion, Norwich, faced Chenango Valley.

Opening minute and Emily Evans getting right to work for Norwich. First shot and she buries the corner three.

Then, seconds later, another one. Same spot, same result. Plenty of those flying around all game.

CV struggled offensively most of the game. But here, great transition passes as the ball is worked to Emily Goodstal right under the basket.

Then, Maddie Trisket going to work. She went for 16.

But, the sharp shooting for Norwich was too much. Evans had 27 as the Purple Tornado blow by the Warriors, 61-34, and win their 3rd-straight Class B title.

Next up, Norwich takes on General Brown of Section 3 in the state regionals.

That will be this Sunday at 3:30 back in the arena.