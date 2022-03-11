The New York state boys and girls basketball tournaments will carry on throughout the weekend, with 9 Section IV teams in action.

That will include 4 games inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.

After two Class Double-A games, it will be the Class B quarterfinal round.

First up, we’ll have a top-10 showdown as #10 Norwich battles #4 General Brown.

The Purple Tornado are coming off a win over Chenango Valley in the section title game last Sunday.

Now, this Sunday, Norwich gets a General Brown team which won the Section 3 title by 21 last week.

Norwich was able to shoot the ball effectively against CV, but head coach Josh Bennett still doesn’t think he has seen his team play their best ball yet.

However, both Bennett and senior Emily Evans have an idea of what the team needs to do to advance past the Lions.

Norwich Head Girls Basketball Coach Josh Bennett says, “I mean, I think we just, we just have to play hard. I hate to say that. But, I think that’s what, for our group, it’s really just about playing hard and playing for each other.”

Norwich Senior Forward Emily Evans says, “Everybody can shoot the ball. Even our forwards can shoot the ball. We have to keep our confidence. Just keep rolling. And play as a family because that’s what we do best.”

Norwich and General Brown tip off Sunday afternoon at 3:30 in the arena.

The winner advances to the Class B semifinals at Hudson Valley Community College the following weekend to face either Schalmont or Saranac.