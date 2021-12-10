JOHNSON CITY, NY – The Stop-DWI Boy’s Basketball Tournament got underway tonight.

Game 1 featured Newfield taking on Norwich.

1st quarter action. Jerell Stokes to the corner for Steven Dowdall, and give him all three as he hits the corner trey.

Down the other way, Jalen Hardison with a strong drive to the basket and gets the finish.

But, check out this tremendous transition from Norwich.

Quick pass up court to Keegan Franklin.

Drives the lane, high off the glass and in.

Another prime example of transition there as Dowdall finds Franklin, and an easy lay in for the senior.

But, here come the Trojans. Nice dish to Derek Pawlewicz for the basket.

It came down to the wire, but the Trojans get the win, 71-65.

Norwich will play in the consolation game at JC tomorrow beginning at 10:45 AM, while Newfield advances to the tournament championship game tomorrow afternoon at 2:15 PM.