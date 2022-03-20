MERIBEL, Switzerland (AP) — A Norwegian duel played out Sunday for the season-ending men’s World Cup ski race and the seasonlong slalom title.

Lucas Braathen led the first run by just 0.05 seconds from Henrik Kristoffersen, who tops the slalom standings ahead of his 21-year-old teammate.

Another Norwegian, Atle Lie McGrath, was third-fastest with 0.21 to make up in the second run in the afternoon that will close the World Cup Finals meeting. Olympic champion Clément Noël was fourth, 0.45 back.

Kristoffersen began the race with a 48-point lead in the discipline standings and will secure the crystal trophy with a top-three finish in the race.

An unpredictable season in men’s slalom has seen eight different winners of the nine World Cup races with only Kristoffersen winning twice.

No racer has yet had more than three podium finishes and none has more than five top-10 finishes.

___

