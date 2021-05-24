Northeast Division standings sees the Binghamton Rumble Ponies sitting in last place

Let’s take a look at the Northeast Division standings after another week comes to a close.

Not much has changed, at least for Binghamton.

The Ponies still sit in the basement of the division, however, only one game behind Reading.

The newly-added Somerset Patriots lead the division with a 13-5 record.

Behind them are the Portland Sea Dogs at 11-7, with the 7-11 New Hampshire Fisher Cats in 3rd.

The Hartford Yard Goats sit in 4th at 5-13, ahead of the aforementioned Fightin’ Phils and Rumble Ponies.

The Ponies return to Binghamton for their next series to close out the month of May as they will face the Akron RubberDucks, who swept the Ponies to open the season.

First pitch for game one comes tomorrow evening at 6:35 PM.