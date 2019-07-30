Non-conference opponents released for BU men’s basketball 2019-20 season

VESTAL, N.Y. – The Binghamton University men’s basketball team released their non-conference opponents for the upcoming 2019-20 season.

They begin their year with three-straight road games.

Their season opener is on November 5th at Cornell.

That’s followed by a trip to East Lansing to take on Michigan State.

The Spartans finished this past season 5th in the nation after a run to the Final Four.

The Bearcats end the road trip in NYC against Columbia.

The home opener is November 16th against Sacred Heart.

They also host Army and Boston University to name a few more.

Come mid-December, BU hits the road again to face Youngstown State and then Pitt.

Head coach Tommy Dempsey had said last year after scheduling games with Michigan, Notre Dame, and Northwestern, that he wanted to use those games as a chance for his guys to be as prepared as possible for conference play.

With another difficult non-conference schedule this year, the Bearcats should be battle-tested again come America East action.