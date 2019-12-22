NFL playoff scenarios could crystallize on Sunday

File-This Dec. 12, 2019, file photo shows Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) handing off to running back Mark Ingram (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Baltimore. As he draws closer to a milestone birthday, Ingram wants everyone to know he’s still got what it takes to score a bunch of touchdowns, rush for 1,000 yards and earn an invite to the Pro Bowl. “I feel like people say when you’re 30 you’re dead,” Ingram said Wednesday. “I turn 30 at the end of this week, but my best football is ahead of me.” (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):

11 a.m.

It’s a big Sunday for several NFL teams fighting for playoff positioning, including the Baltimore Ravens, who can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 overall seed and home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

The Ravens travel to face the Browns, who are still clinging to playoff hopes, but have to win and get lots of help from other teams.

Other important games include New Orleans at Tennessee, Pittsburgh at the New York Jets and Dallas at Philadelphia.

The Saints are one of four NFC teams with at least 11 wins and need to keep winning for a possible first-round bye. The Titans and Steelers are fighting for the final wild-card spot in the AFC, and the Cowboys can clinch the NFC East with a win over the Eagles.

