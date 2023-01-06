BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – NFL teams across the country will take measures to honor Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week as players return to the field for the first time since the 24-year-old suffered cardiac arrest after making a hit in Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

The Bills will wear jersey patches with Hamlin’s #3 on the left side of their chest this week. The league said all 32 clubs have the option to utilize the following demonstrations of support.

Painting the number 3 on the field in Bills colors

Per the NFL: “All clubs (home & away) may outline the ‘3’ in each 30-yard line number on the field in either Buffalo Bills Red or Buffalo Bills Blue.”

Pregame moment of support

The NFL crafted a public address announcement that teams are encouraged to read before the national anthem, the league said. It is a show of support for Hamlin as well as the first responders and medical caregivers. The announcement is below.

“Throughout this week, the entire NFL family has been praying for Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills as he continues his recovery, and we thank the first responders and medical professionals involved in his care.

The [CLUB NAME] ask you to join us in a moment of support and love for Damar, and cheer for him and his family as they continue their fight.”

Love for Damar shirts

From the NFL: During warm-ups, all players throughout the league will have the option to wear black Nike t-shirts displaying “Love for Damar 3.”

During warm-ups in Buffalo, Bills players will wear a similar Nike shirt, but in the team’s royal blue

New Era hats embroidered with a “3” on them will be provided to Bills football personnel to wear during warm-ups



“3” Jersey Patches for Buffalo

In Buffalo, “3” jersey patches will be worn by the Bills during their game against the Patriots.

How to donate

To donate to Damar Hamlin’s charity, visit chasingmsfoundation.com.