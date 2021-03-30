NFL extends season to 17 games

It may only be March, but the NFL continues to dominate the headlines.

Free agency was nuts a few weeks ago.

Draft prospects have been holding pro days left and right as the clock is ticking down on draft day at the end of April.

And then Tuesday, the league made another major wave with a schedule shift.

The league announced that beginning this coming season, they will be adding an additional game to the regular season schedule, with teams now playing 17 games in an 18-week season as opposed to the previous 16 games in 17 weeks.

This marks the first time the NFL has added a game to the regular season docket since 1978, when they jumped from 14 to 16 games a season.

The league also reduced the number of preseason games from 4 to 3.

With the additional game, new match-ups have been created.

Some intriguing such as Green Bay and Kansas City, the Rams and the Ravens, and the Colts and Buccaneers.

And others less interesting like the Dolphins and Giants, Jets and Eagles, and Falcons and Jaguars.