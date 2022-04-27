Skip to content
WIVT - NewsChannel 34
Binghamton
45°
Binghamton
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National
New York State News
Pennsylvania News
Pennsylvania Governor Election 2022
Pennsylvania Senate Race
Your Local Elections
The Hochul Administration
Crime
Washington-DC
Politics
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Resource Center
COVID-19 Vaccination Information
NewsNation Ukraine/Russia Stories
Entertainment
Weird
Automotive News
WIVT WBGH Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Press Releases
Newsletters
About BestReviews
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Weather
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings and Delays
My Weather Winner
Sports
Local Sports
Masters Report
National Sports
The Bills Report
Inside NY Baseball
NY Blitz
Local Business
Black Owned 607
Business of the Week
Buy Local
Employer Spotlight
Joe Knows
Security Mutual Live Webcam
Contests
Contests
Community
Adoptable Pet of the Day
Auchinachie Cares
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Daily Horoscopes
Destination NY
Gas Tracker
Golden Apple Award
Haunted Binghamton and Beyond
New York State Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nutrition in the Kitchen
Remarkable Women 2022
School Bus Safety
Sneak Peek at Greek
This Day in Binghamton History
Veterans Voices
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a job
Work for Us
Contact Us
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Work for Us
NewsChannel 34 Mobile App
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
NFL Draft
Top 5 NFL Draft picks of all time
Top NFL Draft Headlines
What picks do the Steelers have in the 2022 NFL Draft?
Local News
WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Zhonda
Latest numbers April 29th
April 29th weather forecast: Dry and sunny weekend
Local leaders support candidates for governor
Funeral for Aliza Spencer planned for Monday at St. …
UHS’s “Wilson Project” breaks ground
Vestal Town Board gives approval to Bunn Hill housing
Endicott man facing drug, weapons charges after ‘shots …
Otsego County man, woman charged with sexual assault …
Court of Appeals rules redistricting maps were Gerrymandered
KLAW Industries wins $107,000
Otsiningo Park to close for paving
View All Local News