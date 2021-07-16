NFL Cornerback Richard Sherman facing five misdemeanor charges

There have been more developments following the arrest of NFL star cornerback Richard Sherman earlier this week.

As of today, Sherman is facing 5 misdemeanor charges, including 2 domestic violence counts and resisting arrest.

Sherman was arrested on Wednesday after police said he crashed his car into a construction barrier, abandoned the vehicle, and tried to forcefully enter his in-law’s home by breaking down the door with his shoulder.

He also threatened to take his own life.

After needing help from a police dog, Sherman was taken into custody.

Sherman pleaded not guilty to all 5 charges Friday afternoon.

Earlier today, Sherman released this statement on his Instagram page, saying quote I am deeply remorseful for my actions on Tuesday night.

I behaved in a manner I am not proud of.

He also added I have been dealing with personal challenges, and that the importance of mental health is extremely real, and I vow to get the help I need.

As part of the terms of his release, Sherman has been instructed not to have any contact with his father-in-law, not to use any drugs or alcohol, and not to possess a weapon.