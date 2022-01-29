Something to look forward to this weekend.

The NFL playoffs have reached the conference championship round, with four teams battling for a trip to Super Bowl XVI.

First up, at 3:00 PM, the AFC title game gets underway as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals.

KC looking to make their third-consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

Meanwhile, Cincy is eyeing a return to the big game for the first time since 1988.

Then, at 6:30 PM, the NFC Championship kicks off between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

With a win, San Fran would return to the Super Bowl for the second time in the last three years.

For LA, this would be a return after coming up short to New England in Super Bowl LIII.

This would also mean that they would be playing on their home turf as SoFi Stadium is the site of this year’s game.

That would mark the second year in a row that one of the team’s playing in the Super Bowl was from the host city as Tampa Bay did it last year.

You’ll be able to see Super Bowl LVI Sunday, February 13th on WBGH NBC 5.