In the wake of the day known as Black Monday in the NFL, there are currently seven teams, as of Tuesday, that will be searching for a new head coach this offseason.

The Chicago Bears are looking for someone as they fired Matt Nagy on Monday.

The Denver Broncos are in the hunt for a new coach as they showed Vic Fangio the door after three years.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are one of two teams on this list that have been working with an interim coach for a few weeks now.

The Jags cut ties with Urban Meyer after Week thirteen, and he was replaced by Darrell Bevell to finish out the regular season.

The Las Vegas Raiders were the other team with an interim coach. Although Rich Bisaccia has done enough in Vegas to at least be worth considering for the full time gig.

The Miami Dolphins made waves when they fired Brian Flores Monday.

Flores was able to right the ship in Miami following a 1-7 start, guiding them to an 8-1 record to end the season, although that wasn’t enough to save him.

The Minnesota Vikings dismissed Mike Zimmer.

And on Tuesday, the New York Giants sent Joe Judge packing.

While there are only a handful of openings, there are certainly plenty of worthy candidates.

Most likely Flores will find his way into a new spot.

Other big names to look at would be Kansas City OC Eric Bieniemy, Buffalo OC Brian Daboll, and Dallas OC Kellen Moore.