BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The spring sports season is all over for both high school and collegiate sports, we saw a lot of great plays.

Now we get to look at the top plays of the spring sports season with our top 10 plays.

Number 10, Jimmy Fitzgerald makes a sliding back hand play at third base for the Chenango Valley Baseball team.

Number 9, Brianna Santos makes a diving play at third base for the Binghamton University Softball team.

Number 8, Sawyer Prentiss shoots and scores a goal while falling down for the Owego Boys Lacrosse team.

Number 7, Grace Haven scores a no-look goal for the Vestal Girls Lacrosse team.

Number 6, Iyonna Moon deflects a pass to herself and intercepts the ball for the Binghamton Flag Football team.

Number 5, Braden McMahon scores a behind the back goal for the Vestal Boys Lacrosse team.

Number 4, Makenna Pratt scores a no-look, back hand goal for the Binghamton Girls Lacrosse team.

Number 3, Tyler Matthews uses the behind the back pass to get the ball to Gabe Thompson who scores a goal for the Maine-Endwell Boys Lacrosse team in their New York State Subregional win.

Number 2, Ali DiPietro makes an incredible diving catch over the middle for the Union-Endicott Softball team.

Number 1, Rory Callahan scores without looking with his back to the goal for the Seton Catholic Boys Lacrosse team.