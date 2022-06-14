BINGHAMTON, NY – Some fantastic action from the Binghamton area this past week, with state semi-finals and finals taking place in both baseball and lacrosse.

Here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week for the week of 6/6 through 6/11.

Number 5, Maine-Endwell’s Bryant Carpenter on the mound with the cat-like reflexes to get himself out of a jam.

Making the play to end the inning, Maine-Endwell fell to Averill Park 7-0 though.

Number 4, Class D state championship, Caden Fortunato at shortstop, takes it himself to second, then on to first for the double play.

Fortunato also went 2-4 at the dish in this one.

Now on to number three, Class D state semi-final for Lacrosse on Wednesday.

Caden Olmstead from Chenango Forks with the ripper doing a nice jump as well.

He was working to his left, then up and over his defender for the goal.

Forks would roll to the victory in this one.

Headed to the Rumble Ponies for number two, taking on New Hampshire last week and Manny Rodriguez, makes a diving play in shallow left center for the out.

Ranging all the way from second base, he was playing in as well.

Finally, your top play, the championship winning play for Deposit-Hancock baseball.

The Eagles completed the 23-0 season with this play right here, taking home the New York State Class D baseball championship this past Saturday.