NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 9/28/21

We’ve hit the last week of September, and the high school fall sports season is moving right along.

With another week in the books, it’s time again for NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Union-Endicott has been the top play the last 2 weeks, will they get the 3-peat?

Let’s find out.

Number 5, the aforementioned Tigers at Vestal last Friday.

Max Sementelli connects down field with Dominic Nixon.

Nixon makes the catch over the defender and then is strong enough to hold on to the ball despite the ensuing battle. And loses a cleat in the process.

Number 4, Vestal and Marathon field hockey.

Grace Haven knocks the ball down, rolls around the defender, and dishes a perfect pass to Aubree Wenner in front for the goal.

Outstanding feed by Haven and the finish by Wenner.

Number 3, back to U-E Vestal football. Sementelli’s throw sails on him, and in comes Conner Osman with the diving interception.

Would have been a great throw if it were a foot lower.

But, instead, it’s a beautiful pick by Osman. U-E would get the win though.

Number 2, Chenango Valley girls soccer and it’s Aubrey Marroquinn who is lighting the section on fire.

That was her 3rd goal of that game against Windsor.

Look at the way she just weaves through the defense so gracefully and then no chance for the keeper on that shot.

Marroquinn has 4 hat tricks this season, and her Warriors are undefeated and ranked 3rd in the state in Class B.

But, number 1 this week comes from Owego boys soccer.

Final 2 minutes of a tie game at Vestal.

Yuri Brich putting the moves on the defender, and then rockets it off the keeper and in.

Look at this slowed down. Brich cuts back left, then nutmegs the defender, creates space, and boots it in for the game-winning goal.

Owego got the W, and Brich gets this week’s top play.