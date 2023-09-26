BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An exciting week for sports in our area, leading to our NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Ethan Stanich makes a save for the Vestal Boys Soccer team in their 3-0 win over Corning.

Number 4, Luis Moreno strikes out the batter and Hayden Senger throws out the runner stealing second base for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Number 3, Erin Derr finds space to shoot for the Seton Catholic Girls Soccer team, but the Chenango Forks goalkeeper makes an incredible diving save.

Number 2, Jake Van Houten makes a great catch for a touchdown for the Waverly football team.

Number 1, Avery Tomm avoids multiple tackles in the backfield before running around the defense for a touchdown for the Chenango Valley football team.