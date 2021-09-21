NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 9/21/21

Another week down in the high school sports fall season, and you know what that means.

It’s time once again for NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

And as it worked out, all 5 plays come from football this week.

Number 5, Windsor hosting Ithaca last Thursday.

Opening kick off returned by KJ Hagley.

Able to make some cuts and moves to get outside.

Nearly dragged down by a defender who ripped his jersey, but the official blowing the whistle saying he stepped out of bounds.

Really tough to tell but from the amount of times I’ve re-watched this clip, I can’t definitely say he did or didn’t. So close to taking it to the house. Windsor got the win.

Number 4, M-E at Vestal. Michael Mancini slides past 2 Golden Bear defenders, wins the foot race to the edge, and is gone down the sideline.

Excellent individual effort by Mancini as he shows off the elusiveness as well as his speed.

The top-ranked Spartans would roll to a 42-7 win in this one.

Number 3, U-E and Binghamton. Patriots fumble here.

Big hit as the back tries to recover it, and U-E’s Evan Hesco in the right place at the right time as he takes it 38-yards on the scoop and score. And it’s a party in the end zone. More from this game later.

Number 2, back to Dick Hoover Stadium, and more defensive love here as M-E’s Donnie Hamer dropped the hammer on Vestal’s Grayson Kilpatrick.

Hamer gets right in, lifts Kilpatrick, and drives him to the ground.

Hamer laying the boom in the Spartans win.

Number 1, and U-E will keep the crown for another week.

The reverse give to Nicholas Lang, sniffed out pretty well by Binghamton.

But, Lang would not be denied.

Made his way through about 4 defenders, with some key blocks, and not a lot of wiggle room, and is able to score.

Tigers got the win, and Lang gets this week’s top play.