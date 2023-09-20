BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Phenomenal games, records broken, and more were all a part of a great week in local sports in the Binghamton area, leading to the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Stratos Anastos plays a great through ball to Landon Stenta who scores a goal for the Maine-Endwell Boys Soccer team.

Number 4, Cecelia Cole makes a great play for the Binghamton Volleyball team and records a point.

Number 3, Evan Sickler makes a great read and intercepts a pass for the Tioga Football team.

Number 2, Noah Kintner makes a leaping interception for the Vestal Golden Bears defense in the redzone.

Number 1, Elsie Conway goes through the defense and scores a goal for the Windsor Field Hockey team.