NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 9/14/21

We’re now a couple of weeks into the high school fall sports season.

So far, we’ve seen some big wins for many teams, and some tremendous individual plays throughout those games.

It’s time to showcase those as for the first time in a few months, I’m happy to say NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week is back!

And as always, let’s begin with number 5.

M-E and Forks football. Michael Mancini connects with Owen Powers. And Powers refusing to go down!

Makes his way through 4 tackle attempts before he steps out of bounds.

You see 2 guys fail there.

#2 get off me, and finally 24 gets enough to force him out. Great effort by Powers.

Number 4, U-E and JC. Max Sementelli going end zone for Elijah Kendrick, and he rips it out of the air for the touchdown!

Great ball by Sementelli. Kendrick in perfect position and shields off the defender to make the grab, and then able to hang on even through the ensuing wrestling match.

More to come from this game later on.

Number 3, Whitney Point and Afton/Harpursville.

Brenna Bough dangles through a pair of defenders.

Muscles the ball past a 3rd.

And then sets up the battle in front that results in a Taylor Petrie goal.

Great individual effort by Bough, and then by Petrie to win the battle in front.

Number 2, same game.

Bough lifts the ball in front, deflected on goal by Maddie Hoeppner.

But, Afton’s Sadie Combs standing strong in goal as she makes the pad stop on what was a tremendous, point blank opportunity for the Eagles.

And on to number 1, more from U-E football.

Sementelli this time tosses it up to Jaheim Jackson in the end zone.

A spectacular catch for the junior as he reaches over the defender and snags the ball at the high point.

Going to have to send this one in to ESPN for their ‘You Got Mossed’ segment on NFL Countdown.

Heck of a grab by Jackson, and very worthy of this week’s top play.