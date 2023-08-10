BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies won 4 of 6 games against New Hampshire, providing plenty of highlights in the process.

Here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week!

Number 5, Luisangel Acuna charges in from shortstop to make the play in his first game for the Rumble Ponies.

Number 4, Hayden Senger throws out a runner trying to steal second base.

Number 3, Mateo Gil throws out a runner trying to score from third base on a ground ball to third base.

Number 2, New Hampshire drives in 2 runs on a double but Acuna throws out the batter trying to reach third base on the play.

Number 1, JT Schwartz makes a diving catch at first base.