BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – On the fourth of July you can look for fireworks in the sky, but last week, the fireworks were on the diamond.

The Rumble Ponies hosted the Hartford Yard Goats, and we now take a look at the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Jose Peroza catches a line drive and throws across the diamond to first base to complete the double play for the Rumble Ponies.

Number 4, Hartford’s Niko Decolati makes a diving catch in left field.

Number 3, Yard Goats third baseman, Kyle Datres, catches a pop fly in foul territory while leaping around the fence in front of the visitors dugout.

Number 2, Hartford’s Julio Carreras makes a sliding catch in foul ground while Branden Fryman scores for Binghamton on the sacrifice fly.

Number 1, Jaylen Palmer makes an incredible diving catch in left field for the Rumble Ponies in his first game with Binghamton.