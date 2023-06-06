BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week we saw a lot of great action from section four teams in the state playoffs, with four local representatives securing spots in the state semifinals.

Those games also provided some fantastic highlights, leading us to the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Haley Carey charges down the field and scores a goal for the Vestal Girls Lacrosse team in the Class C subregional game.

Number 4, Lucas Bartlow makes an athletic save in goal for the Chenango Forks Boys Lacrosse team in the Class D subregional game.

Number 3, Anna Fellows hits a walk-off single for the Maine-Endwell Softball team in their 2-1 subregional win over FDR.

Number 2, Brenna Bough catches a pass from Genevieve Huston and scores quickly for the Whitney Point Girls Lacrosse team in the Class D subregional game.

Number 1, Tyler Matthews goes with a behind the back pass to set up Gabe Thompson for a goal for the Maine-Endwell Boys Lacrosse team in their 19-7 win in the subregional.