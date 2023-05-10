BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Another exciting week in local sports, one that provided plenty of highlights.

Here are the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Vestal’s Benjamin Tanton makes a back hand play at shortstop for the Golden Bears baseball team.

Number 4, Jacob Taylor of the Johnson City baseball team runs from the pitcher’s mound into foul ground to catch a pop up.

Number 3, Norah Schneider makes a diving catch in right field for the Susquehanna Valley softball team.

Number 2, Connor Smith finds Matthew Folli who makes a tricky shot for the Union-Endicott Boys Lacrosse team.

Number 1, Kendall Brady makes a diving catch in center field for the Vestal softball team.