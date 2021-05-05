NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 5/5/21

As you may have noticed, we didn’t have our typical sports block on Tuesday, so I couldn’t get around to my weekly top plays segment.

Time to make up for it now as we have our 34 Plays of the Week from last week.

And it is dominated by lacrosse.

Number 5, Vestal lacrosse.

Alex Thrasher moving to his left.

Gears up, and fires a missile into the top right corner.

What a snipe by Thrasher.

Perfect placement gets you a top play.

Number 4, Johnson City at Maine-Endwell, and you’ll see a lot of this game.

For now, it’s JC’s Cade Dino storming up field, splitting two defenders and scoring.

This coming after he had just won a draw at midfield.

That was the first goal of a 1st half hat trick for Dino.

More from this game to come.

Number 3, Windsor-Seton Catholic Central.

How about this full field effort by Seton’s Ian Phillips?

Knocks the stick loose, snags the ball right out of the pocket, finds Evan Guizano, and he finishes the play off.

Also shows some love to his assist man.

Number 2, back to M-E-JC, and we’ll live here for these last 2.

Gabe Thompson pulls out the swim move to get through two defenders and rockets one into the back of the goal.

And as you can hear, has the approval of his teammates.

Beautiful moves and finish by Thompson.

And the Spartans take the top 2 spots as number 1 this week belongs to Aiden McHugh.

And McHugh refuses to be stopped there, no matter how many Wildcats try.

Spins away from a defender there.

Splits him and another there.

Weaves, and the patience to shoot at the last second.

Well earned top play this week.