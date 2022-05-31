This past week gave us some terrific team performances across Section IV sports.

With baseball, softball, and lacrosse all crowning their section champions, teams all across the area brought their best to make it to the New York state tournament.

Because of that effort, we also saw some outstanding individual performances as well.

And tonight we get a chance to showcase that as it’s time for NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, free position shot for Forks sophomore Alyssa Specchio. And she gets shut down by Whitney Point goalie Keaghan Johnson.

Johnson able to make the kick save.

Number 4, the feed right in front of the goal for Windsor’s Grace Beattie.

But, look at the stop by Seton’s Vivianna Ricci.

The sophomore coming up with the point blank save in a huge spot in the section semifinals. Seton would get the win.

Number 3, CV’s Alex Jacobs winding up and firing. And the trend of outstanding saves continues as Lucas Bartlow makes the lunging stop. Forks rolled in this one.

Number 2, to the diamond now. U-E’s Jude Abbadessa thinks he has a hit up the middle. But, M-E’s Liam Hadfield says no sir, not today.

Hadfield able to come all the way back across his body to snatch the ball off a bounce, and calmly finishes the play off.

And number 1 this week, and this was an easy call as soon as it happened. Seton’s Peep Williams with the crazy behind-the-head goal.

Peep it again. Even better slowed down. Just an insane shot and amount of skill to pull that move off, especially in a section final game.

Williams showing what a valuable asset she’ll be to the 2-time reigning Pac-12 champion Stanford Cardinal next season.

Peep netted her 400th career goal in that one, and she picks up this week’s top play.