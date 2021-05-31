NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 5/31/21

We are now officially down to the final month, or realistically the final couple of weeks, of the high school sports season.

With regular seasons wrapping up this week, we’re also coming down to the end of this segment, which is a real shame.

But, let’s enjoy it while we can as it’s time for NewsChannel 34’s Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Chenango Valley’s Alex Jacobs looking to create some space.

He turns the corner past a defender and then bounces one in for the goal.

Warriors got the win over M-E there.

Number 4, Forks lax.

Max Lawrence moves it to Caden Olmstead, and look at him get through the D and find the net.

Olmstead hits ’em with a lacrosse version of the Euro step.

Great vision by the junior to pick up the goal.

Number 3, JC girls lacrosse.

Emily Marshall gets around the defender, leaps up, and gets the shot over the goalie to score.

Impressive, and creative, effort from Marshall to get airborne and find a way to finish in front.

Number 2, Wildcats boys lax.

Cade Dino juked the defender and himself before firing a scorcher into the back of the goal.

Now, while some may say he should lose credit for also slipping, I find it more impressive he does that and catches himself and still scores after.

And number 1, Binghamton goalie Jack Segrue with a phenomenal kick save on one of the area’s top scorers, Caden Olmstead.

Seemingly no chance for Segure with Olmstead all alone in front.

But, he gets that right foot out right at the last second.

Cat-like reflexes by Segrue, and because of it, he gets this week’s top play.