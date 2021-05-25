NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 5/24/21

It’s Monday so you know what that means: It’s time to take a look back at the plays that stood out above the rest last week.

Let’s check out the latest edition of NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Corning’s Kelly DuPree drops to a knee to catch the pass and then slings it right under the cross bar for the goal.

While Corning might not be in our viewing area, this goal was still too good to pass up.

Impressive play by the future Manhattan College Jasper.

Number 4, Chenango Valley.

Dom Testani’s shot is stopped by Kristian Nilsen.

But, before he can cover it up, Cam Krisko gobbles it up.

Then makes some quick moves and gets the goal.

Great work by Krisko.

More to come from him.

He’s able to elude the lone defender in front, then fakes high, low, and then actually goes high for the goal.

Number 3, Maine-Endwell softball.

Helena Layton absolutely unloads on that ball.

Sends it halfway up the trees in left field.

Then, next batter is Amanda DeSantis and she pounds one out to dead center and nearly hits the blue shed there.

But, gotta get another look at Layton’s.

Look how high up that ball gets.

Are you kidding me? What a blast. Big bats working in that game for the Spartans.

Number 2, more from Cam Krisko and CV.

Spins past one defender, splits and spins through 2 Eagles.

And scores with no other Warriors in sight. Let’s see it again.

All started with a good pump fake before he makes his way to the front of the net and then tops it off with the goal.

And number 1, Vestal lacrosse and Alex Thrasher with just a beautiful play.

Thrasher goes over the back shoulder for the goal.

That’s another level of talent to be able to pull a play off like that.

Thrasher’s Golden Bears got the win over Forks that night, and he gets the top play for this week.