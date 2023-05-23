BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – We take a look at the best of the best from the past week with the NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week!

Number 5, Michael Jamba starts a double play for Maine-Endwell, Jamba threw 6 plus innings in the Spartans playoff win.

Number 4, Olivia Ackerson scores a touchdown on the read option for Binghamton.

Number 3, Michael Ferranti blasts a home run over the left field fence for Union-Endicott.

Number 2, Christy Bazile knocks a pass down while Megan Rought intercepts it for Johnson City.

Number 1, Rory Callahan scores a goal for Seton Catholic, this was Callahan’s 200th career point.