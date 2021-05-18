NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 5/17/21

I always look forward to the beginning of a new week.

It’s not just because it’s a fresh start, but it means I get to run one of my favorite segments.

A chance to look back at some of the best moments the past week had to offer as it’s time, once again, for NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

As always, we start with number 5.

Johnson City’s Troger Lombardini pulls a nice stop-and-go move on a Forks defender and scores.

Bounces back towards the front of the net and goes up high for the goal.

JC would pull out a 14-13 road win in this one.

Number 4, a 2-for-1 deal as Owego’s Brandon Worzel with 2 incredibly impressive saves from point blank.

Lacrosse goalie is a very difficult position to play, and Worzel more than holding his own here.

Number 3, Vestal’s Kiley Marconi with a peek-a-boo goal.

Gets her defender all turned around, and while she doesn’t fake out the goalie as much, she does beat her low for a goal.

Marconi showing why she’s going to play the sport at the Division I level when she heads to Kent State next year. Well done.

Number 2, same game for these last 2 plays.

Chenango Valley’s Cam Krisko weaves his way right through the heart of the Maine-Endwell defense and scores.

Check it out again.

Gets a nice pick from a teammate to get by one defender.

Then hops past a 2nd, and finishes with the sinker.

This could have been a #1 play if not for this next play.

Number 1, Will Napierala going to work.

3 Warrior defenders can’t stop him, and neither can the CV goalie.

Napierala showing off the strength to keep his footing and then lowers the shoulder to plow forward, and then finishes the play off with a bouncer goal.

Hugs all around. M-E got the win then, and Napierala gets the top play of the week now.