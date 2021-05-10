NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 5/10/21

Another week over with as the high school sports season continues to fly by.

And now, here’s a look at the best of the last on NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Starting at number 5, Chenango Forks boys lacrosse and look how smooth this play is by Lucas Scott and Nick McCabe.

Scott draws 2 defenders.

Perfect pass over one of them to McCabe.

And then the junior wastes no time skipping it into the back of the goal.

Perfect execution by those two in what was a high-scoring outing for Forks.

Number 4, more boys lax.

Whitney Point and Seton.

Griffin Angelo wins the draw then proceeds to go right on down the field and score. How about that?

Angelo jets right by one defender.

Another tries to stop him but that’s not happening.

And then finishes the play off with the bouncer.

Number 3, Forks and Windsor girls lacrosse.

Pass is knocked down in front.

But, Alex Zamenick bumps it up to herself, then beats 2 defenders and the goalie for the score.

Just a very calm and collected play by Zemanick.

Completely confident in her skills and those showed right there. Nicely done.

Number 2, Maine-Endwell softball, and what an opening week to the season for Olivia Lewis.

In her first career varsity start last Monday, she struck out 16 Horseheads batters and picked up a shutout win.

Then, on Wednesday, the sophomore went ahead and fanned 16 Union-Endicott batters as well, and was 2 outs away from a perfect game.

She buckled down when things got tight at the end of that one and ended the game with a K for her 2nd varsity win.

And number 1, staying with the Spartans and Lewis got some help from her teammate Leah Carlini here.

A liner right to 3rd.

Carlini gobbles it up and quickly slings it over to 1st for the doubleplay.

Great reaction by Carlini.

They don’t call 3rd the hot corner for nothing, but she shows she can handle it.

A worthy top play from this past week.