BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Last week was the first full week of spring sports and it was great to get back outside with some baseball and lacrosse in Section IV.

A lot of great plays were produced throughout the week, leading us to our NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Number 5, Windsor’s Kohen Werner tracks down a fly ball in foul territory deep in left field for the Black Knights Baseball team.

Number 4, McKenna Ruland of the Chenango Valley Girls Lacrosse team makes a save with less than one minute to play against Chenango Forks in a tied game, before Emily Nickson scores the game winning goal.

Number 3, Adam DeSantis turns a 5-3 double play for the Maine-Endwell Baseball team, stepping on third base before throwing to first where Aidan McBride scooped the ball to complete the play.

Number 2, Jimmy Fitzgerald makes a sliding, back-handed scoop for the Chenango Valley Baseball team, before throwing the batter out at first to end the inning and escape the jam.

Number 1, Makenna Pratt scores a no-look goal for the Binghamton Girls Lacrosse team.