NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 4/26/21

While the recently concluded fall season was abbreviated this year, there were still plenty of great moments during the roughly month-and-a-half stretch.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top plays from the fall sports season 2.

Number 5, Maine-Endwell Vestal field hockey.

Jaylin Hurley drops to her pads to make one stop.

A mad scramble to get to the loose ball.

And then Hurley dives towards the far post to keep another shot out.

Number 4, and this is from last week.

M-E’s Maria Pignatelli with an outstanding effort in the 100 freestyle.

She set a new school and pool record in the event, qualifying for the section finals this weekend.

She then broke the Class B section record and set the 4th fastest time in the state!

She was also a part of the 200 medley relay team that set a pool record as well.

And to top it all off, Pignatelli helped the Spartans capture the Class B team section championship.

Number 3, Johnson City and Binghamton football from 2 weeks ago.

Dom Emilio’s pass is tipped by Jahvir Brown and Corey Casteline finishes the play with a diving interception!

Still impressed by the all-around execution on this play.

Number 2, Chenango Forks and Susquehanna Valley from early April.

Lucas Scott turns into a bulldozer on this play as he rumbles his way through, by my count, 7 SV players and then his own lineman, but none of them can bring him down.

At least not until he takes it over 80 yards first. Crazy strong kid.

And the number 1 play, Seton Catholic Central girls soccer.

Erin Derr on the free kick, and after several weeks, I’m still in awe of this play.

Just an absolutely perfectly placed ball by Derr.

Beautiful bend to it.

And just sneaks it under the bar.

That play happened almost exactly a month ago and will hold up longer than that as it is the number 1 play of the fall sports season.