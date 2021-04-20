NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 4/20/21

Maybe this is going to become a Tuesday segment now, I don’t know.

That’s the beauty of putting together your own shows.

However, we’re going to roll it out again on a Tuesday for the 2nd-straight week as it’s time once again for NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

We start with number 5, Norwich and Seton girls soccer.

Sydney Coggins with a strong shot on goal.

However, Seton keeper Christa Schanbacher gets a hand on it, knocking it off the post and out.

Norwich with another scoring chance but Schanbacher smothers the opportunity.

Schanbacher becoming a regular on this segment. 2 solid stops.

Number 4, Binghamton Johnson City football.

Corey Casteline doing his best Patrick Mahomes impression.

Scrambles around then slings it across his body and finds Jeremiah Orshal.

Orshal makes two Patriots miss before finally being taken down. Heck of an effort.

Number 3, Maine-Endwell Whitney Point field hockey.

Dani Palmer with a nifty deke and great pass to Julianne Zunic who elevates for the goal.

Palmer gets a very talented player in Brenna Bough to bite and then finds Zunic who is able to lift it past the goalie.

That helped propel the Spartans to a 2-1 win in coach Doyle’s final game.

Number 2, back to Seton-Norwich.

This time, it’s the Purple Tornado’s turn to get recognized as Sydney Coggins delivers an absolute strike.

This one is definitely worth taking a second look slowed down.

Coggins going to her left, and then sends it back across right for the goal.

Incredible shot.

That was her 2nd of the game.

And number 1, JC-Binghamton football and one of the more impressive interceptions you’ll ever see.

Dom Emilio’s pass is tipped by Jahvir Brown and then Corey Casteline comes swooping in for the diving interception.

Take another look.

Brown with tremendous elevation to attack the ball high.

And Casteline just in the right place at the right time for the pick.

Number one for JC gets the number one play for this week.