NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week, 3/29/21

Since we’re now fully back on a nightly basis here at NewsChannel 34, I figured why not bring back something that I think we all enjoy?

So, for the first time since early 2020, I give you NewsChannel 34 Sports Plays of the Week.

Beginning as always with number 5.

Union-Endicott girls soccer, Layla McKevier using her speed, creates space for herself, and rips it up high past the keeper.

Oh, and that was her 3rd goal of the game as well. Pretty good.

Number 4 now.

More girls soccer, Chenango Forks this time and Aubrey Bough.

Bough just outworking 3 Seton Saints defenders and marches in for the goal.

Take another look.

She tucks the ball between the legs of one defender.

Then cuts right between that same girl and another who’s come in to try and stop her.

Problem is, you can’t.

If Aubrey Bough wants to score, she’s going to.

And this was also a hat trick goal as well.

Number 3.

Friday night football.

Susquehanna Valley’s Shane Cook leaping and making the grab.

Gotta see that one again.

Little late getting the camera on it, but we find it just in time as Cook makes the fade away catch.

Number 2.

Field hockey.

Maine-Endwell and Afton/Harpursville, and how about this save by Jordan Nichols?

Then gets a little help from her defense.

Let’s slow it down.

You can see the deflection.

Looks like it should be an easy goal for Ava Passante, but Nichols says no way.

Great reflexes by Nichols to lunging over to make the stop.

And that brings us to Number 1 this week.

And this was an easy choice.

Seton’s Erin Derr on a direct kick and that’s directly into the back of the goal.

I don’t know how you get a ball to do that, but Derr did it anyways.

Unreal. I couldn’t do that if you gave me 50 tries, let alone just this one in a game.

Great goal and deserving of this week’s top play.